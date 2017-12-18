Entrepreneurs’ group honors member in memory of Reno activist

Erin Ulcickas of South Lake Tahoe is the Reno-based Entrepreneurs Assembly, Inc.'s first recipient of the John Moran Entrepreneur of the Year Award.

The award, part of the second annual EA Awards held Dec. 9 at The Innevation Center in Reno, is in memory of John Moran, former executive director of EA and chair of the EA Board of Directors who died Nov. 18 while on vacation in Mexico.

Ulcickas was cited for her work with the South Lake Tahoe EA chapter to develop her goal of opening an artists' collective. Some months after the grand opening of the High Vibe Society Artisan Collective, she realized that some key revenue strategies were underperforming to the point that the business was in danger of failing.

Ulcickas was lauded for revisiting those strategies and working with EA mentors and her local EA peer group, resulting in revenue enhancement and overall business improvement.

Other honorees:

EA Mentor of the Year: Carlo Luri, for his work as a mentor/facilitator in the Carson City chapter of EA since it was launched in 2016.

Recommended Stories For You

EA Entrepreneur of the Year: Pavel Solin, founder and CTO of NCLab, a SaaS platform where young students are engaged through gamification techniques to learn computer programming, 3D modeling and other STEM subjects.

EA Chapter of the Year: The Carson City chapter, which meets at the Adams Hub for Innovation in downtown Carson, for its management and dedication to the Carson community, from kids' entrepreneurial programs to art collaboratives.