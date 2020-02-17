Enviro-Master Services franchise launches in Reno

RENO, Nev. — Enviro-Master Services, a premier commercial health and safety company specializing in disease prevention, odor control and hygiene intervention, recently expanded to Reno.

According to a Feb. 7 press release, Reno residents Robert and Ilda Loveall will operate the company’s newest franchise location, which launched at the end of January and serves the Reno, Lake Tahoe and Carson City markets.

Robert Loveall, 56, spent more than 30 years as an environmental, health and safety engineer/manager, while Ilda, 40, has experience in industrial and commercial cleaning.

Currently, the Lovealls are working in a temporary location and have a warehouse facility for supply storage, according to the company; a storefront will follow soon.

They couple is currently serving doctor and dentist offices, restaurants, daycare centers, automotive shops and breweries.

“I believe in providing a safe and healthy environment for employees and customers, and that aligns perfectly with Enviro-Master’s philosophy,” Robert said in a statement.

Enviro-Master Services announced the expansion to Reno in December; the company plans similar expansions to Phoenix, Toronto, Denver, San Francisco, Philadelphia, Boston, New Orleans and New York, among other smaller markets.

Enviro-Master, which has nearly 80 franchise locations in the U.S. and Canada, provides service to more than 250 brands that represent more than 30,000 retail and restaurant locations in North America, according to the company.

The commercial cleaning industry is estimated at $61 billion and is growing by more than 2% per year.

Enviro-Master Services, founded in 2009, has been ranked on Inc. 5000’s list of America’s Fastest-Growing Private companies for the past 5 years and have doubled in size in the last decade.

“The Lovealls are ideal franchisees for us,” Brian Wieters, EVP of Franchise Development for the company, said in a statement. “They are highly experienced in most every aspect of our business and are very well aware of how hot this market is now.”

The Lovealls can be reached at rloveall@emrenolaketahoe.com and iloveall@emrenolaketahoe.com.