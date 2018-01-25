EO Reno Tahoe hosts ‘Lunch & Learn’ on cyber crimes

The Entrepreneurs’ Organization Reno Tahoe hosts a ‘Lunch & Learn’ seminar, “Cyber Crimes-What You Don’t Know, May Kill Your Business!” on Tuesday, Jan. 30.

The event is slated for 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Bosma Business Center, 401 Ryland Street in Reno.

Panelists include: Darren McBride, CEO of Sierra Computer Group; Eric Baryol, CEO of Leverage IT Consulting; and Brian Gifford, Brian Gifford & Associates.

Cost is free for EO members, partners and leaders. To RSVP, call 775-398-4800 or email manager@bosmabusinesscenter.com. Also go on the Business Business Center Facebook page for updates and list of guests.