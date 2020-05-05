Extension offers free guidance for farmers, ranchers during COVID-19

University of Nevada, Reno Extension is offering online sessions, “Agriculture: Living Beyond a Pandemic,” to assist producers. Pictured: Ranchland in Gardnerville, with storm clouds rolling over Job’s Peak.

Photo: Lindsay Chichester

RENO, Nev. — The nation’s farmers and ranchers are accustomed to weathering storms in their industry — droughts, floods, wildfires and price fluctuations, to name a few. But, the COVID-19 pandemic is posing unprecedented challenges for many of today’s producers.

To help the industry through this daunting time, University of Nevada, Reno Extension is offering free online updates and question-and-answer sessions with various experts each Tuesday, 10–11:30 a.m.

Lindsay Chichester, Extension educator in Douglas County, Nevada, put together the series, “Agriculture: Living Beyond a Pandemic.”

Known as “Dr. Lindsay” to many in the country’s agriculture industry and on social media, Chichester understands the ups and downs of farming and ranch life, growing up on a cattle and sheep ranch in northern California, and going on to earn a master’s degree in animal science and a doctorate in agricultural sciences. Lindsay said this is truly a baffling time for many of the nation’s agricultural producers.

The sessions will be offered online via Zoom. Chichester will open each session with a brief introduction about the current issues surrounding that session’s topic, followed by brief presentations by the speakers.

Then, the majority of each session will be driven by questions from participants. Future session topics include:

May 5 – Meat packers, pricing and availability

May 12 – Backyard poultry production

May 19 – Pork industry update

May 26 – Dairy: milk dumping and National Dairy Month

Details on future sessions will be posted at extension.unr.edu/program.aspx?ID=186, where those interested in participating can also register.

For information, email Chichester at lchichester@unr.edu or call 775-782-9960 (leave a message and she will call you back).