Famed Lake Tahoe estate up for sale

Fleur du Lac Estates, a 15-acre enclave situated on the west shore of North Lake Tahoe made famous by the Francis Ford Coppola film The Godfather II, is up for sale for $3,749,000.

Fleur du Lac Estates was originally created as a retreat for wealthy industrialist, Henry Kaiser, the father of modern shipbuilding. In addition to 17 residences, there were servants' quarters, small cottages, as well as his yacht club and boathouse, both of which are still in use to this day. In honor of his favorite hydroplane he christened the estate Fleur Du Lac, "Flower of the Lake."

Craig Miller and Katherina Haug, of Sierra Sotheby's International Realty, serves as exclusive representation on the residential property.

In the 1980s, a re-birth began which included the remodeling of some existing structures, and the new construction of 22 luxurious lakefront chateaus. Kaiser's original yacht club stands today as a reminder of our American industrial history and serves as a shared space where homeowners can relax or entertain and host private events while overlooking the beautiful harbor and Lake Tahoe skyline.

Included in the property is Residence 13, which features a contemporary interior finish, with banded teak floors, stunning picture windows, and beautiful Italian marble and granite detailing. The estate also has three bedrooms, four full baths, a library, gourmet kitchen, dining room, and living room; this 3,700+ square foot residence offers elegant luxury with exquisite craftsmanship throughout.

Each residence includes a private boat slip for vessels up to 30 feet long, access to Henry Kaiser's historic yacht club and boathouse, a swimming pool, year-around outdoor spa, tennis courts, exercise facilities, the Kaiser Suite, on-site management and guest services.

For more information, visit: FleurDuLacEstates.com or call 530-209-4980.