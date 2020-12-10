Feldmeier Equipment donates $1,600 to Food Bank of Northern Nevada

Tom Connor, Plant Manager at Feldmeier Equipment in Fernley, gives a $1,600 check to Mary Kay Altenburg, Development Officer of the Food Bank of Northern Nevada on Nov. 25.

Courtesy Photo

FERNLEY, Nev. — Feldmeier Equipment announce a donation of $1,600 on Nov. 25 to the Food Bank of Northern Nevada.

Company executives made the gift to Food Bank representatives, on behalf of company employees, at the manufacturing facility at 375 Industrial Drive in Fernley.

According to a press release, the funds will be used to support the food bank’s work in Lyon County.

“Feldmeier Equipment is excited to announce that we are matching our employee Thanksgiving gift in a donation to the local food banks in the communities of our manufacturing locations,” Colby Clark, Vice President at Feldmeier Equipment, said in a statement. “In these difficult times it is important to recognize the less fortunate and assist even in a small way.”

Founded in 1952, Syracuse, N.Y.-based Feldmeier Equipment opened its Fernley facility in 1999.

The company operates additional manufacturing plants in Alabama, Iowa, and New York, servicing the food, dairy, beverage, beauty care and pharmaceutical industries with sanitary vessels and mixers.