Fennemore Craig-Dowling Aaron merger finalized

Craig Etem, director at Fennemore Craig in Reno, attended a ribbon cutting ceremony Nov. 6 for the firm's new branch location at the Village at Rancharrah.

Courtesy Photo

RENO, Nev. — The Fennemore Craig-Dowling Aaron merger became official Nov. 1, creating a full-service law firm with 10 offices from Colorado to California, with roughly 175 lawyers and an additional 170 allied legal professionals.

The combined firm — the merger of which was first announced in July — will be called Fennemore Craig Dowling Aaron in California, according to a press release.

Fennemore Craig’s CEO, James Goodnow, will remain chief executive, and Dowling Aaron’s President, Leigh Burnside, will join the new firm’s Management Committee. Sarah Strunk will continue as Chair of the firm’s Board of Directors. Named partner and Dowling Aaron Chair, Richard Aaron, will become California Region Chair.

The merger creates a combined firm with roughly $90 million in gross revenue and a base of roughly 10,000 business clients.

“You have to work with people you respect and trust, and in the folks at Fennemore Craig, we found the perfect alignment in terms of philosophy, culture and long-term goals,” Burnside said in a statement. “I’m energized and inspired, and definitely looking forward with great enthusiasm and high expectations.”

“A year in the making, this merger represents the grit, strength and vision that both parties bring to the table,” Goodnow added. “We welcome our new colleagues who boldly chose to grow and become stronger, benefitting our clients and creating a host of new opportunities.”

In tandem with the merger, the company also rolled a complete rebrand, including a new logo, brand identity and website.

“Though our legal name will remain Fennemore Craig, P.C., we have ultimately decided to move forward with a simplified logo that reads ‘Fennemore.’ The orange period in our new logo symbolizes the abbreviated firm name, and is a way to pay homage to our previously named partners,” Lindsay Moellenberndt, Chief Business Development & Marketing Officer for the firm, said in a statement. “With plans for additional growth through mergers and acquisitions, having a well thought-out and simplified brand identity in place sets the firm up nicely for the future.”

In related news, Fennemore. opened a new office in Reno in The Village at Rancharrah, 7100 Rancharrah Parkway, in Reno on Nov. 6.