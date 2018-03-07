Filament joins the Blockchain in Transport Alliance (BiTA)

Filament, provider of blockchain solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) and the enterprise, has joined the Blockchain in Transport Alliance (BiTA), a forum for the development of blockchain standards and education for the freight industry. As a blockchain hardware and software company, Filament will collaborate with the organization on new technical standards and solutions in the transportation sector.

"Our goal at BiTA is to bring together leading companies that have a vested interest in the development of blockchain technology for the freight industry," said Chris Burruss, president, BiTA. "Filament's extensive standards experience and technology expertise is extremely valuable as we work to create transportation-specific blockchain standards that will move the market forward."

As a member of BiTA, Filament brings its strength in developing decentralized protocols and open standards as well as its blockchain-native microchip to help create a common secure blockchain framework, educate the market and form relationships for implementations within the freight industry. Filament is currently working on pilot blockchain projects in the transportation industry that provide verification and attestation of data to improve overall operations insight.

"As freight transportation becomes more connected, Filament is focused on providing the blockchain-native technology that enables the trusted verification, interaction and full transaction capability necessary to achieve operational efficiencies," said Allison Clift-Jennings, CEO, Filament. "Joining BiTA allows us to share our expertise and collaborate with this community of leaders to advance blockchain solutions for the industry."

Founded in August 2017, the Blockchain in Transport Alliance is a forum for promotion, education and encouragement to develop and adopt blockchain applications in the trucking, transportation and logistics industry. BiTA's goal is for members to participate, discuss, create and adopt industry standard uses of blockchain applications and to provide clarity and direction for the development of blockchain technology in the trucking industry in a manner that will create efficiency, transparency and foster trust. BiTA standards are intended to create a common framework to help organizations develop and adopt blockchain technology.

Filament's Blocklet™ trusted software application and Blocklet Chip™ hardware enable devices to securely communicate with and transact against multiple blockchain technologies natively. Leveraging open protocols enables devices to independently process and record transactions, ensuring digital trust. The Blocklet Chip allows industrial corporations and enterprises to seamlessly extract the value of recording and monetizing data assets, at the edge of the network, on IoT sensors.

Filament builds blockchain hardware and software solutions for the enterprise and the industrial IoT, allowing companies to securely connect devices and machines that interact and transact value independent of a central authority. Filament is headquartered in Reno, Nevada with offices in Chicago, Denver and Minneapolis. Learn more at filament.com.