Financial firm D.A. Davidson & Co. opens Minden branch
MINDEN, Nev. — D.A. Davidson & Co. on April 13 announced the opening of a new wealth management office in Minden, welcoming a three-person team of professionals with extensive financial services experience.
The Rich Concepts Group, financial advisers with Montana-based D.A. Davidson, previously worked with Wells Fargo Advisors. The group includes:
• Ted Rich, Senior Vice President, financial adviser: Rich joins D.A. Davidson after serving as a financial advisor since 1992 and previous work in sales. He holds a bachelor’s degree in mass communications and marketing from San Jose University and is actively involved in the local community.
• Megan Phillips, CRPC, Senior Vice President, financial adviser. Phillips previously served with Wells Fargo in several roles, including work as a personal banker and regional private banker. A graduate of the University of Nevada at Reno, she has earned the Chartered Retirement Planning Counselor professional designation.
• Cheryl Cheney, Registered Client Associate. Cheney comes to D.A. Davidson with extensive experience in the financial services industry. She has worked in a supporting role for more than 40 years, all with Wells Fargo.
The new branch is located at 1644 U.S. Highway 395 North, Suite 1B in Minden.
Twenty Under 40 Q-and-A: The Abbi Agency’s Ashley Brune
“As a native Nevadan, I have seen Reno transform from a sleepy gambling town to a vibrant business community. People now have the opportunity to work for renowned tech companies without moving to the Bay Area and sacrificing the open landscape that Nevada provides.”