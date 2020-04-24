Financial firm D.A. Davidson & Co. opens Minden branch

The Rich Concepts Group, the new Minden branch of D.A. Davidson & Co., consists of Ted Rich, Megan Phillips and Cheryl Cheney.

Courtesy photo

MINDEN, Nev. — D.A. Davidson & Co. on April 13 announced the opening of a new wealth management office in Minden, welcoming a three-person team of professionals with extensive financial services experience.

The Rich Concepts Group, financial advisers with Montana-based D.A. Davidson, previously worked with Wells Fargo Advisors. The group includes:

• Ted Rich, Senior Vice President, financial adviser: Rich joins D.A. Davidson after serving as a financial advisor since 1992 and previous work in sales. He holds a bachelor’s degree in mass communications and marketing from San Jose University and is actively involved in the local community.

• Megan Phillips, CRPC, Senior Vice President, financial adviser. Phillips previously served with Wells Fargo in several roles, including work as a personal banker and regional private banker. A graduate of the University of Nevada at Reno, she has earned the Chartered Retirement Planning Counselor professional designation.

• Cheryl Cheney, Registered Client Associate. Cheney comes to D.A. Davidson with extensive experience in the financial services industry. She has worked in a supporting role for more than 40 years, all with Wells Fargo.

The new branch is located at 1644 U.S. Highway 395 North, Suite 1B in Minden.