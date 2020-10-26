Firehouse Subs donates more than $79K to Northern NV first responders

At right, local franchise owner Damon Kreizenbeck is photographed with Reno Fire Capt. Mike Hill and his team at the Damonte Ranch location of Firehouse Subs on Oct. 15.

Courtesy Photo

REMO, Nev. — The Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation, the philanthropic arm of sandwich chain Firehouse Subs, announced this month it’s granting more than $79,000 to the city of Reno Fire Department ($39,360 for 16 sets of bunker gear), Washoe County Sheriff’s Office ($18,633 for an all-terrain vehicle) and Central Lyon County Fire Protection District ($21,450 for one set of extrication equipment).

The donations are part of the foundation’s inaugural First Responders Month fundraiser — leading up to First Responders Day on Oct. 28 — as a way to celebrate the foundation’s 15th anniversary.

“The Foundation’s mission is to help those who put their lives on the line every day to help their communities,” Robin Peters, Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation Executive Director, said in a statement. “That need is greater than ever this year, which is why we’re helping the helpers by raising money to buy much-needed equipment and resources for first responders this month.”

Throughout October, Firehouse Subs guests can make a virtual medallion donation at their local Firehouse Subs restaurant or online at FirstRespondersMonth.org to help reach a $1 million goal.

This spring, Firehouse Subs, which launched in 1994, opened its first Reno location in Damonte Ranch; the company also has locations in Sparks and Carson City, all three of which are operated by local franchisee Damon Kreizenbeck and his father-in-law and business partner, Patrick Lindsay.

Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation was founded 15 years ago following the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina, when company founders Chris Sorensen and Robin Sorensen traveled to Mississippi to provide food to first responders and survivors. Since, the nonprofit has granted more than $53 million in 49 states and Puerto Rico.