Firehouse Subs opens first Reno location

From left, Firehouse Subs Operations Director Anthony Kingsland, Reno Franchisee Damon Kreizenbeck and Area Manager Joel Anderson at the new location in Damonte Ranch.

Courtesy photo

RENO, Nev. — Firehouse Subs held a grand opening on May 15 for its first location in Reno, at 199 Damonte Ranch Parkway in Unit K, under the ownership of franchisees Damon Kreizenbeck and Patrick Lindsay.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the restaurant is operating under limited operations — by way of 50% indoor capacity, in addition to to-go orders and curbside takeout.

It marks the third Firehouse Subs restaurant in Northern Nevada, and the third for Kreizenbeck, who opened his first restaurant in Carson City in 2015 followed by a Sparks location in 2018, with father-in-law and business partner Lindsay.

“This neighborhood in Southern Reno is a community I’ve wanted to be a part of for years, and now more than ever, I’m honored to have the opportunity to feed and serve my new friends and neighbors,” Kreizenbeck said in a May 14 press release. “We look forward to providing hearty and flavorful subs through our takeout services, and can’t wait to be able to welcome guests with open arms into our dining room and patio.”

Kreizenbeck is dedicated to sharing the brand’s commitment to giving back through Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation, which has granted more than $250,000 across the region since the Carson City’s opening, and has granted more than $50 million to hometown heroes in 49 states, Puerto Rico and Canada since 2005.

Founded in 1994 by former firefighting brothers Chris Sorensen and Robin Sorensen, Firehouse Subs restaurant décor reflects the founding family’s decades of fire and police service with gear and photos donated by local fire departments.

The Reno restaurant boasts a custom, hand-painted mural by Chief Mural Artist Joe Puskas, which features the Sierra Nevada, Washoe Lake and hometown heroes from the Reno Fire Department.