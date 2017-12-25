First business set for Carson City’s Horseshoe building

CARSON CITY — The first retailer should soon be going in the former Horseshoe Club in downtown Carson City.

Rustically Divine, owned and operated by Kim and Sean Saucedo and their family, should open early next year at 410 N. Carson St., the north-end address of the old casino. The store is a do-it-yourself pallet party paint studio which also will have handcrafted items for sale.

"You pick a project online and order it. I make the stencil," said Kim Saucedo. "You come in, get a wooden pallet, the stencil, paint and stain and I assist you."

The process of painting the pine pallets using a stencil and adding other touches as staining, sanding or distressing the wood takes about three hours, said Saucedo, adding, "You don't have to have any skill to do it."

The projects can be big or small. Saucedo produces Mylar stencils on a large printer that can print stencils 29 inches wide and any length.

The store will accommodate walk-ins or groups who want to book the space ahead and turn the craft-making into a party.

Recommended Stories For You

Saucedo has been creating the painted pallets herself and for other people for about four years. Then she started researching doing it as a business.

"I found out about pallet parties. The concept is all over the U.S.," she said. "Some are franchises. We're a Mom and Pop."

Saucedo is applying for a full liquor license to sell beer and wine and to be able to make holiday baskets with any kind of liquor. In the meantime, she said patrons can bring their own beer and wine to a party.

The 2,400-square-foot store will also sell furniture and other items made by Saucedo and others.

Saucedo plans to offer classes, too, including mom-and-me classes during the week taught by her 25-year-old daughter, Diana. Her 23-year-old daughter, Kristina, and her mother, Leslie, will be working in the store while 16-year-old son Brogan and husband Sean work behind the scenes.

Saucedo had hoped to open before the holidays, but the building's renovation has run into delays due to busy contractors and structural discoveries that changed some of the design.

The building is now owned by Dan Douglass of Douglass Development LLC, who's also adding two apartments on the second floor.

The other two buildings that make up the old Horseshoe Club are still owned by Jeanette Kelley, the casino's owner, and are being prepped for a restaurant and another retailer as well as second-floor offices and apartments.