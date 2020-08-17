First week of August sees rise in Nevada jobless claims, fall in PUA claims

Unemployment claims in Nevada are on the rise again after dropping the previous week while claims from independent workers continue to fall, according to statistics released Friday from the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR).

The first complete week of unemployment benefits for the month — almost five months since the statewide shutdown that led to Nevada having the highest unemployment rate in the county — saw the fourth highest week in state history in continued claims for those who are filing weekly for benefits and the eleventh highest week for initial claims.

The Silver State has enough available funds to provide regular unemployment insurance for about three weeks, according to the report, although state officials are hoping the federal government will pitch in.

With the expiration of the $600 weekly add-on from Congress at the end of July and no new bill in sight, DETR is analyzing the cost of President Trump’s plan of an extra $400-a-week in unemployment benefits that states have to pay a quarter of.

Initial claims for unemployment insurance rose by 4,000 from the previous week, totaling over 17,700 claims in the first week of August. Continued claims also increased to almost 336,000 claims, up 8,000 claims from last week.

Both initial and continuing claims for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) for gig workers, on the other hand, fell from the previous week.

There were 12,600 initial claims for PUA, a 5,900 decrease in claims and the lowest number of initial claims since the program started in May, according to DETR. Continued claims, which have been declining since the beginning of July, fell by more than 21,000 to about 117,300.

There was a 2,400 increase in claims from the previous week for the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) program for those who have exhausted regular benefits. PEUC provides benefits for up to an additional 13 weeks, bringing the claims filed for the week to 18,000.

The State Extended Benefit (SEB) program for those who have used up benefits from both regular unemployment and the PEUC and that provides up to another 13 weeks of benefits increased by 206 claims from the previous week to a little more than 1,100 claims for the first week of the month.

On the national level, seasonally adjusted initial claims for unemployment insurance fell by 228,000 claims for the first week of August to 963,000 claims, under 1 million for the first week since March.

The national insured unemployment rate, which has a one-week lag, fell 0.4 percentage points to 10.6 percent for the week ending Aug. 1. Nevada’s unemployment rate is 15 percent as of June, the fourth highest in the country.