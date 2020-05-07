Free meal program for hospitality workers expands to Carson City

Nevada HIP volunteers pose during the first round of the program at Liberty Food & Wine Exchange in downtown Reno.

CARSON CITY, Nev. — Hospitality Industry Partnerships is expanding its free meal distribution to restaurant and hospitality workers to Carson City.

Starting today, May 7, HIP will make available 100 meals, each serving two to three people, on a first-come, first-served basis. The meals will be provided week on Thursdays and Saturdays from 4-6 p.m. at The Union via Curry Street.

Meals are intended for restaurant, bar, casino, hotel, hair and nail salon, barber shop, fitness, special event & sports event personnel who are now out of work or had their hours reduced, according to a May 5 press release.

HIP, which formed in April in Reno, is a group of regional food industry professionals and volunteers preparing meals at the lowest cost.

The group serves free meals in downtown Reno at Liberty Food & Wine Exchange, via Fulton Alley, on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

In the first two weeks of the program, which started April 20, the Nevada HIP team served over 630 meals, feeding approximately 1,900 people.

“Displaced hospitality workers will need to provide an old paycheck stub, nametag, uniform or something reflecting they are in the hospitality industry,” according to a previous press release.

To donate time or product, email the HIP team at info@NevadaHIP.com. To donate money, go to NevadaHIP.com or send checks, payable to Hospitality Industry Partnerships, to P.O. Box 17332, Reno, Nev., 89511.