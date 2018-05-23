Free Small Business Matchmaker event set in Reno

RENO, Nev. — Small Business Matchmaker, an event offering the chance to meet with buyers from federal, state and local government agencies, is planned from 9 a.m. to noon June 20 in the cafeteria of Depoali Middle School, 9300 Wilbur May Parkway, Reno.

Government agencies and prime contractors are looking for qualified firms to buy the products and services they need to fulfill government procurements. Representatives will be available to meet with businesses and discuss potential contract opportunities.

Those who attend the free event are asked to bring a one-page capabilities statement and their business cards.

Register by June 18 at bit.ly/2s7kDhH — for information, email procurement@diversifynevada.com or call 775-687-9921 or 775-687-9922.