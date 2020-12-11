Frey Ranch whiskey earns top 10 ranking from Whisky Advocate

Frey Ranch Distillery’s Straight Rye Whiskey

Courtesy Photo

FALLON, Nev. — Frey Ranch Distillery’s Straight Rye Whiskey was recently selected as a top 10 highest scoring whiskey by Whisky Advocate for its Fall 2020 Buying Guide.

The Fallon-based distillery’s whiskey secured a score of 93 points out of 100, placing it among whiskies from Tennessee, Kentucky, Scotland, Germany and Ireland.

“It is a privilege to be named a top 10 whiskey by Whisky Advocate and is a true validation of our hard work and dedication to the product,” Colby Frey, whiskey farmer and co-founder of Frey Ranch, said in a statement. “Receiving such high scores for our Straight Bourbon Whiskey and now our Bottled-in-Bond Rye has been an honor and I am especially thrilled to see Nevada recognized amongst the top whiskey-producing regions in the world.”

According to a Nov. 24 press release, Frey Ranch’s Straight Rye Whiskey holds the coveted “bottled-in-bond” designation, which requires that a spirit is produced by a single distiller within one season, aged for a minimum of four years in a bonded warehouse and bottled at precisely 100-proof, an exceedingly rare designation for a rye.

Prior to the release of the rye, Frey Ranch released its flagship Straight Bourbon Whiskey, which was awarded 92 points from The Tasting Panel.

The company’s spirits are available for purchase at the distillery at 1045 Dodge Lane in Fallon, as well as various retail locations cross Nevada.