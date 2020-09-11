Frey Ranch wins 2 golds, Best in Class honors in Whiskies of the World awards

Frey Ranch's newly released Straight Rye Whiskey and Straight Bourbon Whiskey both were awarded gold medals.

Courtesy Frey Ranch Distillery

FALLON, Nev. — Frey Ranch Distillery in Fallon recently added a pair of awards from this year’s Whiskies of the World competition.

The company’s newly released Straight Rye Whiskey and Straight Bourbon Whiskey both were awarded gold medals, with the Straight Rye also winning Best in Class in its category, according to a recent press release.

The Whiskies of the World Awards is a worldwide competition that is produced alongside the International Wine and Spirits Competition, the most prestigious, largest and longest running spirits competition in the world, according to its website.

Because of its winnings, Frey Ranch Distillery received a free marketing toolkit to help promote their achievements.

The competition promotes awarded brands to more than 16,000 whisky enthusiasts and key members of trade via Whiskies of the World’s extensive social media channels.

The contest is judged by a range of industry experts, including well-respected spirits evaluators, brand ambassadors, whisky retailers, bartenders and mixologists, ensuring the greatest objectivity of results.