From $936.5 million to $3.65 million: Nevada casino win down to near-zero in April

The tiny amount of casino win reported in April came from mobile sports better (and interactive poker).

Photo: Getty Images

April 2020 gaming win Area: Win (Percentage Change from April 2019) Statewide: $3,646,658 (-99.61%) Carson Valley: $2,169 (-99.98%) South Shore: -$1,480 (-100.01%) North Shore: -$3,681 (-100.28%) Washoe County: -$78,633 (-100.12%) Reno: -$64,397 (-100.13%) Clark County: $3,718,636 (-99.54%) The Strip: $3,366,919 (-99.3%) Source: Nevada Gaming Control Board

CARSON CITY, Nev. — With gaming floors completely dark, Nevada casinos reported just $3.65 million in win for the month of April.

That is a 99.6 percent, $932.9 million decrease compared to April 2019 when the casinos statewide raked in $936.5 million.

That resulted in a nearly $51 million decrease in gaming tax collections to just $19,107 for the month.

The April numbers follow the 40 percent decrease in gaming percentage fees reported in March when casinos were shuttered for half the month. Operators reported a $400 million decrease in win and a $42.8 million decrease in state tax collections.

May numbers will be just as bleak as April since the properties were closed all month.

Casinos across the state are now preparing to reopen for business on Thursday, June 4, with the blessing of the Gaming Control Board, though they will do so with serious restrictions on the number of people allowed in, in addition to social distancing, masks for all employees and enhanced sanitization requirements.

Gaming Control Board Analyst Mike Lawton said calendar year to date, the state is down 31.7 percent in casino win compared to last year.

Washoe County, North Lake Tahoe and the Carson Valley area suffered similar declines in win — all over 30 percent with Carson Valley, which includes valley portions of Douglas as well as the capital, highest at 34.4 percent.

South Shore casinos did a bit better, with win falling 22.7 percent.

Lawton said the tiny amount of win statewide in April was the result of mobile sports betting and interactive poker, which have not been suspended amid the COVID shut-down.

But a significant number of markets reported a net negative win. Lawton said those losses are the result of sports wagers paid out by the casinos including wagering on the NFL Draft in addition to bettors cashing in winning tickets from before sporting events were all cancelled.

Every market in Washoe County was in the red for the month because of those factors, the worst being Reno that reported a negative $64,397 out of the total $78,633 countywide.

South Shore casinos at Stateline were also in the red, reporting a negative $1,480 for April as was North Shore where casinos reported a negative $3,681.