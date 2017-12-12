Galfer USA moves into Northern Nevada

Galfer USA, LLC, a maker of performance bike components, purchased a freestanding, 15,666-square-foot industrial flex building in Carson City.

Galfer is moving its operations to Northern Nevada from California and purchased the building for $1.4 million. It’s located at 4388 N. Carson Street near the Carson Tahoe Medical Center.

Rob Joiner of Nevada Premier Commercial represented Galfer in the transaction while Joel Fountain of Dickson Commercial Group represented the seller, McCloskey Family Trust.