Gaming win keeps rising

Gaming revenues in October rose across Northern Nevada compared with the same month a year earlier, but a slump on the Las Vegas Strip helped pull down the statewide total, the Nevada Gaming Control Board reported.

In Washoe County, the "win," or gross gaming revenue, rose 3.2 percent over the year, with a similar rise within Reno and casinos in Sparks showing a fractional gain.

In the Carson City-Carson Valley corridor, October revenues were largely flat compared with October 2016, and at the south shore of Lake Tahoe, casinos' revenues rose 16.2 percent over the year.

On the Las Vegas Strip, which generates more than half of the statewide total, revenues fell 6 percent, helping hold the state total to a tiny 0.3 percent gain overall.