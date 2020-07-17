Gardnerville earns 2020 Main Street America accreditation

GARDNERVILLE, Nev. — The Governor’s Office of Economic Development has announced that seven communities in Nevada have been recognized by Main Street America for their “demonstrated commitment to comprehensive commercial district revitalization.”

According to a June 26 press release from GOED, the town of Gardnerville received the top tier of recognition, being designated as a 2020 Accredited Main Street America program.

Meanwhile, Ely, Wells, Mesquite, Tonopah, Reno and Winnemucca received designation as Affiliate Main Street America programs “in recognition of their dedication to creating positive change in their downtowns and commercial districts using the Main Street Approach,” according to the release.

“Nevada Main Street leaders are dedicated to revitalizing their downtown districts to make the heart of their historic communities thriving economic districts,” Michael Brown, GOED Executive Director, said in a statement. “We are proud to support their efforts to restore these unique Nevada downtowns.”

As the only Main Street Accredited program in Nevada in 2019, Gardnerville reported $1.88 million was generated in public and private reinvestment; seven new businesses opened; 21 new jobs were created; four buildings were rehabilitated; and volunteers contributed 5,840 hours, according to GOED.

Across the U.S. in 2019 alone, $6.45 billion of public and private reinvestment was generated; 6,466 net new businesses were opened; 32,316 net new were jobs created; and 10,412 buildings were rehabilitated in Main Street America communities.

GOED administers the Nevada Main Street program to help local programs meet the 10 rigorous standards of Main Street America.

Evaluation criteria determines the communities that are building comprehensive and sustainable revitalization efforts and include standards such as fostering strong public-private partnerships, documenting programmatic progress, and actively preserving historic buildings. Go to diversifynevada.com to learn more.