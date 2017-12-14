Gas prices drop just in time for holiday travel

The average gas price in Nevada stood at $2.68 a gallon for December, a 6-cent drop from a month earlier, according to the latest report from AAA.

Prices in Reno-Sparks dropped Reno’s recorded price of $2.85 a gallon ( a 12-cent drop) while Sparks was listed at $2.89 a gallon (a 10-cent drop). Carson City dropped to $2.44 a gallon.

AAA projects a record 107 million people will travel in some fashion this holiday season. The agency surveys Nevadans to get an idea of travel trends this holiday season.

Some of the results: