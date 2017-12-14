Gas prices drop just in time for holiday travel
December 14, 2017
The average gas price in Nevada stood at $2.68 a gallon for December, a 6-cent drop from a month earlier, according to the latest report from AAA.
Prices in Reno-Sparks dropped Reno’s recorded price of $2.85 a gallon ( a 12-cent drop) while Sparks was listed at $2.89 a gallon (a 10-cent drop). Carson City dropped to $2.44 a gallon.
AAA projects a record 107 million people will travel in some fashion this holiday season. The agency surveys Nevadans to get an idea of travel trends this holiday season.
Some of the results:
- Almost one-third (30 percent) of Nevadans say they will travel between Saturday, Dec. 23 and Monday, Jan. 1.
- 60 percent of respondents said they will stay within the state of Nevada, with the remaining 40 percent traveling out of state.
- Of those traveling, 82 percent will drive to their destination, 17 percent are flying, and 1 percent will be taking another form of transportation. (Public transit, cruise.)
- One-quarter (25 percent) of respondents planned to travel solo, 40 percent will travel with one other person, and 35 percent planned to travel with family or friends.
- The vast majority (82 percent) of Nevadans say they are traveling to visit family, while others said they are planning ski trips, camping or sight-seeing.