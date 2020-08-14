Gay & Lesbian Chamber of Commerce expands to Northern Nevada

The Gay & Lesbian Chamber of Commerce Nevada logo.

Courtesy

The Gay & Lesbian Chamber of Commerce Nevada announced this week its expansion to Northern Nevada.

According to an Aug. 12 press release, the advocacy nonprofit provides business development opportunities, financial access, educational resources, supplier diversity and procurement opportunities to LGBTQ+ and allied business professionals statewide.

The GLCCNV is based in Las Vegas and has served Southern Nevada for eight years. The Chamber plans to bring the same services to LGBTQ+ business professionals in the Reno-Sparks and Carson City areas.

“We are proud to be the voice of LGBTQ+ and allied businesses across the great Silver State,” Tim Haughinberry, president of the GLCCNV, said in a statement. “As we continue to grow our base of business members and corporate partners, we quickly saw a need to expand our chamber’s reach to members of the LGBTQ+ business community in Northern Nevada. We look forward to launching our diverse membership programming up north.”

According to the chamber, under Haughinberry’s presidency, membership has skyrocketed from seven to more than 60 members, prompting the expansion to Northern Nevada.

Members of the GLCCNV have exclusive access to members-only events, educational opportunities and more valuable resources that help LGBTQ+ businesses in Nevada to grow and continue to meet their full potential.

The GLCCNV is the only official Nevada affiliate chamber of the National Gay and Lesbian Chamber of Commerce.