German company to build 10,700 sq. ft. center at Tahoe Reno Industrial Center

A rendering of the 10,700-square-foot service and manufacturing center German-based thyssenkrupp Industrial Solutions plans to build at the Tahoe Reno Industrial Center.

Courtesy: RAD Media

STOREY COUNTY, Nev. — Throughout the pandemic, companies from all corners of the country have been expanding or relocating to fast-growing Northern Nevada.

Some are even migrating from across the pond.

One of the latest international companies to carve out space in greater Reno-Sparks is German-based thyssenkrupp Industrial Solutions.

A global supplier in the cement and mining industries, thyssenkrupp is investing in a 10,700-square-foot service and manufacturing center at the Tahoe Reno Industrial Center in Storey County.

The project is expected to break ground in January 2021 and slated for completion as soon as September 2021.

In an email to the NNBW, a thyssenkrupp representative said the company looked at “several western states” before landing on Nevada.

“Reno, specifically, provided the ideal location because of the infrastructure and transportation logistics that allow us to get equipment to and from the service center and our customer sites,” the thyssenkrupp representative said. “The area also provided desirable development and operating costs in a business-friendly environment. The TRIC, in particular, is a new industrial development with good proximity to Reno, highways, and rail access. Plus, the availability of an experienced and skilled labor force in an area with a history in the mining industries.”

The company says its new facility will be capable of machining, overhauling and fabricating a wide variety of equipment and parts.

“It is very heartening to be bringing our expertise to the west coast region,” according to thyssenkrupp, which has been operating for more than 200 years and employs roughly 11,500 people worldwide. “And being able to more effectively and proactively serve our cement and mining customers in the area. Our customers are already asking when we will be fully operating and are looking forward to having the service center’s capabilities close by.”

The company says its first phase of hiring will create 22 jobs for the facility, “with future expansion planned.” The positions thyssenkrupp will look to fill include CNC operators, welders, mechanics, field service technicians and administrative staff.

When asked, thyssenkrupp did not provide average wages for the jobs, stating that pay will be “commensurate with the experience of the individual and specific job.”

The land purchase for the project was brokered by Brian Armon and Tony Machabee with Cushman & Wakefield’s Reno office, according to a recent press release from RAD Strategies. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Carson City-based Miles Construction was awarded the contract to design and build thyssenkrupp’s new facility.

“Of the bids received, Miles Construction provided the best overall offer including an excellent track record in safety and project execution,” according to the thyssenkrupp email. “With deep roots in Nevada, they had already participated in several construction projects at (TRIC)… which gave them knowledge of the soil conditions and overall site specific rules and regulations which is of benefit to the overall project.”

In the press release, Cary Richardson, vice president and senior project manager at Miles Construction, said, “new manufacturing facilities like this one are a sign that our region is continuing to see economic growth, and we are proud to have a hand in seeing our community thrive.”