GK Wealth Management buys Reno headquarters in $507,780 deal

GK Wealth Management recently purchasing a building for its headquarters at 98 Winter St. in Reno.

Courtesy Photo

RENO, Nev. — Reno-based GK Wealth Management is expanding its business by purchasing a building for its new headquarters at 98 Winter St. in Reno.

The $507,780 deal included a 2.761% interest SBA 504 loan, with only 10% down, facilitated by Nevada State Development Corporation. Meadows Bank partnered in the financing package, according to an Auf. 25 press release.

“This purchase will allow us to expand our business and create new jobs while simultaneously helping more business owners and individuals better their financial positions,” Griffin Kirsch, owner of GK Wealth Management, said in a statement. “Reno is officially on the map and we are beyond excited to be part of the growth.”

Kirsch is the founder and 100% owner of GK Wealth Management and GK Insurance Group. He has been a wealth strategist since 2014, serving executives, small business owners, nonprofits, and families to create and maximize their wealth potential.

He graduated with a degree in finance and accounting from the University of Nevada, Reno and began his career in investments and insurance planning with Edward Jones.

He founded his first business, GK Insurance Group, in 2017. Shortly thereafter, he founded GK Wealth Management, which serves clients across the greater Reno-Tahoe region and throughout the West Coast.

“Griffin is the kind of person who decides what move he is going to make; he goes after it and gets it done,” Sandy Gordon, vice president/business development officer with Nevada State Development Corporation, said in a statement. “His entire business has been built around making quick yet precise decisions, and then making it happen. That is exactly what he did with this building. He saw the great opportunities that would come along with this purchase and he never looked back.”