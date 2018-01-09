Greater Nevada Credit Union adds commercial lending division

Greater Nevada Credit Union is launching a wholly owned commercial lending subsidiary, Greater Commercial Lending.

Wally Murray, GNCU President/CEO will also serve as President/CEO of the new Greater Commercial Lending while Jeremy Gilpin will serve as the Executive Vice President of Greater Commercial Lending. Gilpin previously GNCU's vice president of commercial services.

Greater Commercial Lending is an expansion of GNCU's commercial services department and will provide lending services to businesses in Nevada and across the United States in sectors such as energy, community facilities, industrial, mining, commercial, and export lending.

The United States Department of Agriculture named Greater Nevada Credit Union as its National Lender of the Year for 2016 and 2017, and the Small Business Administration awarded GNCU the Community Credit Union Lender of the Year in Nevada in 2016.

"The creation of Greater Commercial Lending will position us to fill these types of lending needs even more effectively in the future," Murray said. "We can apply our expertise in commercial originating and servicing to expand the number of companies we can assist, increase the number of jobs we can help create and save, and better partner with other governmental programs and lenders."

GNCU's new commercial lending company is the third wholly owned subsidiary of Greater Nevada Credit Union, which also owns Greater Nevada Mortgage and Greater Nevada Insurance.

Recommended Stories For You

For more information about Greater Nevada Credit Union visit gncu.org or call (775) 882-2060.