GNCU awards $60,000 in scholarships to 31 Nevada students for 2020

RENO, Nev. — Greater Nevada Credit Union recently awarded 31 Nevada students with $60,000 in scholarships.

According to a June 10 press release, the 31 recipients from across Nevada were selected from a pool of 139 applicants via the GNCU Scholarship Program. Twenty-nine winners each get a $2,000 scholarship, and two others each receive a $1,000 scholarship.

The winners will attend institutions throughout the country, including the University of Nevada, Reno, Washington State University, Boise State University and New York University, among others.

“We’re thrilled to celebrate these students, who have all maintained a commitment to the community and their studies in incredibly challenging times,” Dean Altus, Chief Credit and Retail Officer at GNCU, said in a statement. “These graduating seniors show us what it means to be resilient. I speak for all of our members when I say we are thrilled to help them continue their aspirations of earning a college degree.”

This is the 20th year of the annual scholarship program. GNCU has doled out $490,000 in total scholarships over the years to 350 students.

All GNCU members and their families are eligible to apply. Scholarship winners are selected based on financial need, academic performance, community involvement, and educational/professional goals. Visit gncu.org to learn more.