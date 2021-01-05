 GNCU donates food, clothes, toys to Northern Nevada nonprofits | nnbw.com
GNCU donates food, clothes, toys to Northern Nevada nonprofits

NNBW staff report

CARSON CITY, Nev. — This holiday season, Greater Nevada Credit Union’s annual “Greater Giving” donations drive collected more than 450 gallons of food, toys and clothing, in addition to two toddler bikes.

According to a Dec. 24 press release, the donations — made at various GNCU and Greater Nevada Mortgage throughout Northern Nevada — went to the following nonprofits:

  • Food Bank of Northern Nevada
  • Toys for Tots
  • Advocates to End Domestic Violence
  • Friends in Service Helping (FISH)
  • Carson Valley Community Food Closet
  • Ron Wood Family Resource Center
  • Communities in Schools Northeastern Nevada
  • Santa’s Helpers
  • West Wendover Fire Department
