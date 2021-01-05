GNCU donates food, clothes, toys to Northern Nevada nonprofits
NNBW staff report
CARSON CITY, Nev. — This holiday season, Greater Nevada Credit Union’s annual “Greater Giving” donations drive collected more than 450 gallons of food, toys and clothing, in addition to two toddler bikes.
According to a Dec. 24 press release, the donations — made at various GNCU and Greater Nevada Mortgage throughout Northern Nevada — went to the following nonprofits:
- Food Bank of Northern Nevada
- Toys for Tots
- Advocates to End Domestic Violence
- Friends in Service Helping (FISH)
- Carson Valley Community Food Closet
- Ron Wood Family Resource Center
- Communities in Schools Northeastern Nevada
- Santa’s Helpers
- West Wendover Fire Department
