GNCU hosts ribbon cutting for new Carson City branch

Greater Nevada Credit Union (GNCU) will host a ribbon cutting of its new branch at 481 Eagle Station Lane in Carson City this Wednesday, Jan. 24 at 5 p.m.

As a part of the ribbon cutting, GNCU will make a $1,000 check presentation to the Carson City Sheriff’s Office Holiday with a Hero program. The program pairs underprivileged children kindergarten through 5th grade with law enforcement officers, firefighters, members of the U.S. military and public officials, school district and community volunteers and present them with a $100 gift card to spend at Walmart during the holiday season.

The new branch features advanced banking technology including Interactive Teller Machines (ITMs) that operate as ATMs with the option for users to speak live with a member service representative via video. The branch also offers a 24-hour depository for business members.

GNCU is headquartered in Carson City and serves more than 64,000 consumers and small businesses, and has more than $875 million in assets.