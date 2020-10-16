GOED OKs $3.2 million in grants for 16 rural Nevada projects

CARSON CITY, Nev. — The Nevada Governor’s Office of Economic Development recently authorized $3,273,974 in federal Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding for various rural Nevada projects.

“These 16 awards and projects range from $12,229 for an extrication tool for the Ely Fire Department to $751,500 for a drainage project in Lincoln County,” Gov. Steve Sisolak said in a statement. “So important in all of this is the investment our rural Nevada communities make to our great State. I am glad to see that 102,657 Nevadans are estimated to benefit from these projects.”

According to an Oct. 5 press release, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development oversees the CDBG program, and the Rural Community Development Division of GOED administers the program for the state of Nevada. Since the program’s start in 1982, more than $95 million has been awarded to rural Nevada communities.

“The next CDBG grant cycle is underway, and there are 27 rural cities and counties in Nevada that are eligible to apply for this annual funding opportunity,” Michael Brown, GOED executive director, said in a statement.

Below is a partial list of the 2020 CDBG awards and projects:

Carson City Colorado Street ADA Compliance Improvement Project worth $340,868, benefitting 1,280 people.

Carson City FISH Transitional Housing Design Project worth $30,583, benefitting 60 people.

Carson City Nevada Health Center Medical Technology Project worth $31,873, benefitting 7,877 people.

Lyon County Walker River Corridor: Economic Development Project worth $200,000, benefitting 12,500 people.

Go here for the full list of projects and information on how to apply for the next cycle.