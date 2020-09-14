Grant helps retrain laid-off Nevada manufacturing workers for free

CARSON CITY, Nev. — Nevadans who have been laid off due to the COVID-19 pandemic can be retrained at no cost to work in high-demand manufacturing careers thanks to a federal grant from the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act.

The Manufacturing Technician (MT1) Express Online Certification Prep is a new program offered through Western Nevada College, in partnership with Empower America; Extended Studies at the University of Nevada, Reno; and Nevada Industry Excellence.

According to a Sept. 1 press release from UNR, MT1 is designed to retrain people for a high-demand position with manufacturing companies throughout Nevada.

“Students will gain foundational knowledge of the fundamental skills needed in advanced manufacturing, including math and measurement, quality and Lean concepts, and an introduction to manufacturing processes,” per the release. “Problem solving strategies are developed while learning about simple machines and industrial systems through practice with computer and web-based tools.”

To be eligible for free training, Nevada residents must have a high school diploma or equivalency.

According to UNR, in the second half of the training, students may have the opportunity to interview with Northern Nevada companies such as Panasonic and Sierra Nevada Corporation.

The online college courses will be offered through the Automation and Industrial Technology Center at Western Nevada College. The first course will be offered Oct. 12-Dec. 18. The second course is offered Oct. 26-Dec. 18.

The Manufacturing Technician Certification is endorsed by the National Association of Manufacturers.

Laid-off workers in Northern Nevada may contact Aubrey Nelson of Community Services Agency in Reno at 775-786-6023, ext. 1021, or anelson@csareno.org to see if they qualify for the retraining grant.