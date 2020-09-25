Great Reno Balloon Race seeks donations to offset revenue losses

RENO, Nev. — One of Northern Nevada’s premier annual events, the Great Reno Balloon Race, has launched a GoFundMe campaign to assist with operating costs after this year’s event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As a nonprofit that relies on local sponsorships and donations to keep the event free to the public, (the cancelation) severely affected operating revenue,” according to the campaign, which seeks to raise $50,000. “Without an event, GRBR needs funding to bridge the gap until next year’s event.

“While event organizers have reduced many operating expenses, it is not enough.”

According to the campaign that launched Sept. 16, the 2021 Great Reno Balloon Race — scheduled for Sept. 10-12 — “will move forward, but it cannot do so without the community’s help.”

Donations to the campaign are tax-deductible. As of the morning of Sept. 25, $4,750 had been raised.