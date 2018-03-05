Greater Nevada Credit Union honored by BadCredit.org

Greater Nevada Credit Union (GNCU) recently received the Editor’s Choice award from BadCredit.org for its commitment to financial education through proactive outreach.

GNCU was recognized for its efforts including:

Providing an educational branch and banking class at Carson High School that teaches students money management skills while giving them real-world job experience;

Sponsoring the University of Nevada, Reno's Nevada Money Mentors Program, which provides financial education resources to students, staff and faculty;

Presenting Bite of Reality, a hands-on simulation program by the Richard Myles Johnson Foundation, at various schools and organizations. Participants are given personas and learn about "wants" versus "needs" and the value of budgeting and planning for the future;

Providing financial education classes to a variety of community groups, including Advocates to End Domestic Violence;

Sponsoring the Western Nevada College driver education program and providing presentations to help participants understand the true cost of vehicle ownership; and

Offering a variety of financial education tools and resources, including a virtual financial education center, and financial information and counseling from BALANCE Financial Fitness.

BadCredit.org's website provided the following summary as the basis of the selection: “From working with at-risk individuals and educating high school students through hands-on experience and financial simulations to sponsoring financial literacy programs and resources at the college level, GNCU helps Nevadans live more sustainable financial lives."

GNCU has multiple branches across Northern Nevada including Reno, Sparks, Carson City, Minden, Dayton, Ely and Elko.