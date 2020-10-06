Greater Nevada Credit Union opens 16th branch in Sparks

The new GNCU branch is located at 120 Salomon Court in Sparks.

Courtesy Photo

SPARKS, Nev. — Greater Nevada Credit Union recently opened a new branch at 120 Salomon Court in Sparks, its 16th in Northern Nevada.

Among other amenities, the new branch contains three interactive teller machines (ITMs), which operate the same way as a traditional ATM, but also provide the option of speaking directly with a GNCU employee via video chat.

According to a Sept. 24 press release, the foyer of the branch is accessible to GNCU members 24/7 by swiping their debit card at the door and is home to an ITM and a coin deposit machine that’s free for members to use.

“We’re excited to further increase access for local consumers and businesses with the addition of our convenient new Vista Boulevard branch,” Wally Murray, President and CEO of GNCU, said in a statement. “This convenient and highly functional branch will be a wonderful complement to our existing network and the robust technology offerings available to our members.

“At a time when many financial institutions are reducing branch numbers as a measure to drive higher profits, we are pleased to demonstrate our increased community commitment with the addition of this new location.”

In conjunction with the opening, GNCU is partnering with Education Alliance to host a fundraising event and laptop drive to assist the thousands of Washoe County School District students who still do not have access to a home computer during this time of increased distance learning.

GNCU will reportedly match up to $5,000 in community cash donations for the drive. Those interested can donate now through Oct. at http://www.ed-alliance.org/donate/#laptop.