Greater Nevada Credit Union to open third Elko branch

News | March 5, 2020

NNBW staff report
On Feb. 11, Greater Nevada Credit Union broke ground on a new branch at the corner of 12th and Idaho streets. Pictured, from left are GNCU Board of Directors members Rob Joiner, Bill Arensorf, Vernon Dalton (emeritus), and Alex Talmant; Elko Chamber of Commerce CEO Billie Crapo; City of Elko Mayor Reece Keener; and GNCU President/CEO Wally Murray.
Photo: Kerstin Plemel

ELKO, Nev. — On Feb. 11, Greater Nevada Credit Union hosted a groundbreaking event for its new full-service branch located on the corner of 12th and Idaho streets in Elko.

The branch, scheduled to open late summer 2020, will feature personal service from local GNCU staff, video-lending capabilities, drive-up Interactive Teller Machines (ITMs) and more, according to a press release from the company.

Local dignitaries attending the groundbreaking ceremony included City of Elko Mayor Reece Keener and Elko Area Chamber of Commerce CEO Billie Crapo.

Based in Carson City, GNCU also has Northern Nevada branches in Carson Valley, Dayton, Reno, Sparks and Fernley.

In Eastern Nevada, the company operates two locations in Elko, as well as one each in Ely and Wendover.

