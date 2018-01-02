Gregg Carano appointed new post at Eldorado Resorts

Gregg Carano has been appointed senior vice president, general manager of the Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, Silver Legacy Resort Casino and Circus Circus Reno, collectively known as the Reno Tri-Properties.

Carano most recently served as senior vice president of food and beverage for Eldorado Resorts, Inc. and general manager of Mountaineer Casino Racetrack & Resort in West Virginia. He will continue to serve as senior vice president of regional operations for Nevada and Colorado.

Carano has more than 30 years of experience in gaming and hospitality, during which time he has held a number of senior management positions at Eldorado Resorts including director of food and beverage, director of customer development and senior vice president of food and beverage for Eldorado Resort Casino Reno.

He has also been named Restaurateur of the Year by the Nevada Restaurant Association and the Nevada Hotel Motel Association.

Carano graduated from the Culinary Institute of America and earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Hotel and Restaurant Management from Florida International University.