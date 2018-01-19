Grocery Outlet coming to Truckee

TRUCKEE — Capitol Avenue Development & Investments announced at a neighborhood meeting on Jan. 11 that their approved building on Donner Pass Road will be a Grocery Outlet.

The site is located at 11213 Donner Pass Road, across the street from Safeway and adjacent to Bank of America. The 17,568-square-foot grocery store will be accompanied by two residential workforce units.

The application for the grocery story has been in review for over a year, and is to be voted on for approval at a town planning commission meeting on Feb. 20.

Community members who attended the meeting expressed concern over noise, traffic, and property values. The proposed grocery parking lot contains 51 spaces, and has an area within the parking lot that is intended to be used as a turn-a-bout so that cars do not exit onto Vista Avenue, thus creating traffic in the neighborhood. Neighborhood members seemed pessimistic about the reality of the system.

Kurt Reinkens, archetict for the building design and presenter at the meeting, explained the consideration the developer has taken in regards to residential housing. All lights have been designed so as to not bleed into the neighborhood, lots of vegetation has been planned to make the building aesthetically pleasing, and the loading dock is shielded for aesthetic and noise reasons.

The town staff recommended a 6-foot fence between the commercial building and residential homes upon approval of the development, but after deliberation with the community, a landscaping design of "dense vegetation" was thought up in-lieu of the fence. This vegetation is thought to be more effective as a sound barrier.

The proposed grocery store is not connected to the Raley's or Nugget grocery store applications that the town of Truckee is also processing.

