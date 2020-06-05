Grocery Outlet opens new location in Dayton

The storefront of the new Grocery Outlet in Dayton, Nevada.

Courtesy photo

DAYTON, Nev. — Grocery Outlet opened its newest location June 4 at 7 Dayton Village Parkway.

The store, independently operated by Daniel and Kathleen Knight, created 33 jobs, according to a press release from the Emeryville, California-based grocery chain.

“We are overjoyed to be a part of the Dayton community and be able to provide big savings on quality groceries,” the Knights said in a statement. “This partnership with Grocery Outlet gives us the ability to grow our business, create new jobs and more importantly, give back to our local community.”

According to the press release, to celebrate the store’s opening, now through July 2, customers may enter for a chance to win a grand prize of $1,200 in free groceries to be used at the Dayton location.

One entry form, per person, per day, according to the press release. The winner will be announced July 2.

Store hours are 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Call 775-350-7092 or visit facebook.com/DaytonGroceryOutlet to learn more.