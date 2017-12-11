HealthInsight Nevada selected for national project

HealthInsight's Nevada and New Mexico affiliates, along with three other organizations, have been selected by the Network for Regional Healthcare Improvement (NRHI) to join its groundbreaking project that measures and reports on the total cost of health care (Total Cost of Care or TCoC) in regions across the nation.

NRHI is a national organization of regional health improvement collaboratives working to transform the U.S. health care system. The project is part of NRHI's Getting to Affordability initiative, funded by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, and seeks to answer such critical questions.

HealthInsight Nevada, HealthInsight New Mexico, the California Healthcare Performance Information System, the Greater Detroit Area Health Council and Integrated Healthcare Association will join nine other organizations that have previously received funding to address regional barriers to measuring and reporting Total Cost of Care.

In addition, as NRHI existing grantees, HealthInsight Oregon, HealthInsight Utah, the Washington Health Alliance, Massachusetts Health Quality Partners and Virginia Health Information have been awarded additional funding to continue their work, and each will share their strategies and lessons learned to inform and accelerate the work of other regions.

For more information about the project, see NRHI's January 2017 report "From Claims to Clarity: Deriving Actionable Healthcare Cost Benchmarks from Aggregated Commercial Claims Data," which provided the first-ever comparison of what patients are paying out of pocket and what commercial insurers are paying for health care in different regions of the country.