Helix Electric collecting food donations at Reno office
RENO, Nev. — As part of its “Helix Helping Hands” initiative, Helix Electric is partnering with the Food Bank of Northern Nevada for the inaugural Fill the Box Food Drive.
Non-perishable food items will be accepted until from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. until Nov. 20 at its Reno office at 961 Matley Lane, Ste. 190.
According to Helix, most-needed food items include, but are not limited to: canned meals such as stews, soups and spaghetti/ravioli; proteins such as peanut butter, tuna, salmon, chicken, and dried or canned beans; and kid-friendly and health snacks, such as granola bars, popcorn and animal or graham crackers.
