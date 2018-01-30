Home NV launches flat-fee SHIFT program

Home NV, a Reno-based real estate company rolled out the innovative Selling Homes through Innovation, Flexibility and Transparency (SHIFT) program, a flat-fee home listing service in Washoe County.

The new real estate concept charges sellers $1,500 to list a home while providing the exact services that consumers have come to expect from traditional real estate firms.

SHIFT is Home NV's pilot program to help sellers keep the home equity they've earned, while remaining competitive in the market. This program tests the traditional listing model by shifting from charging a percentage of the home sales price. SHIFT provides the same marketing services for an affordable flat fee charged at close of escrow.

"Low listing fees are sometimes associated with agencies that discount the quality of their service or encourage the home seller to DIY parts of the selling process. On the contrary, Home NV markets and sells homes using robust technology while keeping the personal touch," said Irene Voronel, broker and co-founder of Home NV, in a press release.

Assuming a 3-percent listing fee, a homeowner selling a median priced home in downtown Reno would save approximately $13,500 on listing commission fees with Home NV's one-of-a-kind SHIFT model. Raquel Riggle, real estate agent and co-founder at Home NV, said she has heard many home sellers complain about what they consider "artificially high" commission fees. "Addressing our clients' concern is what drove us to develop SHIFT," Riggle said.

Voronel added, "Technology has disrupted most industries by putting the consumer in the driver's seat. The real estate industry has grappled with the changes and is now attempting to define the agent's value proposition. We've come to question the status quo.

Recommended Stories For You

When representing buyers, the company shares 15 percent of their compensation with their clients.

To learn more about the company, go online at: HomeNV.net, email info@homenv.net or call 775-333-8900.