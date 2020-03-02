‘Hop-on’ jet service returning to Reno; Vegas, Burbank flights on tap

RENO, Nev. — Roughly 18 months after pulling the plug on flights at Reno-Tahoe International Airport, an independent “hop-on jet service” is planning a comeback.

According to a Feb. 19 press release, the company JSX — formerly known as JetSuiteX — will offer daily roundtrip flights from RNO to Burbank and Las Vegas starting May 8.

“JSX is continuing to connect the dots along the West Coast while providing a fast, fun and seamless flight experience to travelers in Nevada and California,” CEO Alex Wilcox, who founded the company in 2016, said in a statement. “We’re thrilled to reintroduce service to Reno-Tahoe in 2020, giving both business and leisure (flyers) a joyful way to travel along these popular routes.”

According to previous reports, JetSuiteX initially launched roundtrip service from RNO to Oakland in June 2018, with service geared toward businesspeople headed out on day trips.

However, on Sept. 4, the company suspended those flights. A spokesperson at the time said the move was made to better accommodate the company’s Oakland-to-Las Vegas and Santa Ana-to-Las Vegas services.

Less than a year later, the company rebranded to JSX, which stands for “Joyful, Simple Xperiences,” according to an August 2019 press release.

As of March 2020, the company operates daily from seven destinations: Las Vegas in Nevada; Burbank, Orange County, East Bay/Napa/Concord and Oakland in California; and Seattle and Phoenix. Service to Portland, Oregon, will reportedly be added April 9, meaning Reno’s return on May 8 makes it JSX’s ninth roundtrip destination.

“We are thrilled to welcome daily, non-stop scheduled service on JSX between Reno-Tahoe International Airport and Las Vegas and Burbank.” Marily Mora, president/CEO of RNO, said in a Feb. 19 statement. “We expect our customers will truly enjoy their unique brand and hassle-free service.”

Travelers can book online at http://www.jsx.com; flight times vary, and tickets start at $129 each way to/from Las Vegas and $119 each way to/from Burbank.