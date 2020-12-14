IBEW Local 401 donates $6,250 to Jobs for Nevada’s Graduates

Rene Cantu, J4NG executive director, accepts the JAG National 5-Of-5 Award from Gov. Steve Sisolak this fall.

Courtesy photo

RENO, Nev. — The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 401 recently partnered with local nonprofit Jobs for Nevada’s Graduates (J4NG) for a fundraising opportunity that resulted in a $6,250 donation.

According to a Dec. 2 press release, IBEW decided to donate all proceeds from its annual golf tournament — this year’s was Oct. 4 at Red Hawk Golf Course, with nearly 100 golfers participating — to J4NG, formerly known as JAG Nevada.

IBEW Local 401 Business Manager Jacob Haas presented the donation to J4NG’s regional director Jim Dahl on Dec. 1 the Joint Apprenticeship Training Center in Reno.

“IBEW believes that all students should be supported throughout their education to help discover their passions and to become aware of the diverse career options after high school,” Haas said in a statement. “We commend J4NG for their dedication to helping Nevada’s youth and were eager to support the organization through a fun day of golf.”

“On behalf of J4NG, we thank IBEW for the generous donation and support for our students and program,” Dahl added. “This contribution will directly impact our students in need by providing resources that will help them remain on the path to success.”

In related news, Chris Reilly, director of recruiting and workforce development at the Tesla Gigafactory, was recently awarded the J4NG National Workforce Development Award for the creation of the Tesla Reno’s Manufacturing and Development program for J4NG students, according to a Dec. 3 press release.

The training program, which recently completed its fourth cohort of J4NG students, has resulted in 20 graduates from the Class of 2020 working full time at Tesla while attending the Advanced Manufacturing program at Truckee Meadows Community College.

Additionally, Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak, who is a member of the JAG National board, was awarded the National Government Leadership Award by JAG National for his efforts in supporting the funding and program resources for J4NG.

Also, according to the Dec. 3 press release, J4NG recently received the highest recognition award from JAG — JAG National’s 5-Of-5 Award — “for surpassing a high standard of metrics across five different categories, including graduation rate, full-time placement rate, full-time job rate, positive outcome rate and civilian job/military enlistment rate.”

In all, 48 schools across Nevada offer JAG programs through J4NG, serving more than 3,300 students. J4NG students receive over 120+ hours of career readiness instruction, guidance and support through graduation and the first 12 months after graduation.