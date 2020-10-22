Ichiban Japanese Steakhouse to reopen inside the Eldorado

After 15 years being housed in the now-closed Harrah’s casino/resort in downtown Reno, Ichiban Japanese Steakhouse is moving to the Eldorado.

RENO, NEv. — Ichiban Japanese Steakhouse, which has been a Reno fixture since first opening in 1980, will soon reopen inside Eldorado Resort Casino at THE ROW.

The same Reno-based owners, management, chefs and staff will run the restaurant, formerly housed in the now-closed Harrah’s casino/resort in downtown Reno, according to an Oct. 14 press release from THE ROW.

“We would like to thank the management, employees and guests that we had the privilege of working with at Harrah’s Reno over the past 15 years,” owner Sophie Hartley said in a statement. “After 40 years in business, we are excited about this new chapter in our company’s story.”

The new restaurant will be nearly 11,000 square feet, featuring 140 Teppanyaki table-style seats along with a sushi bar and cocktail bar. A grand opening is set for late 2020.

“Ichiban is an excellent addition for our guests and a wonderful fit for our brand,” Regional President and General Manager of THE ROW, Glenn Carano, said in a statement. “We look forward to making it a part of our family at Eldorado at THE ROW and unveiling this unparalleled Teppanyaki Japanese Steakhouse dining experience in the heart of Reno.”