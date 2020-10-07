In $1.2 million deal, Reno’s Premier Window Tinting buys new shop location

Premier Window Tinting in Reno offers custom tint jobs, as seen on this Tesla from 2019.

Photo: Premier Window Tinting Facebook

RENO, Nev. — Premier Window Tinting is purchasing a building at 1590 Miami Way in Reno in order to expand services and make room for more staff.

The $1.2 million purchase deal included a low-interest SBA 504 loan, 10% down, facilitated by the Nevada State Development Corporation; Heritage Bank of Nevada partnered in the financing package, according to a Sept. 24 press release.

“We’re very excited to have the opportunity to expand the services we offer as well as provide additional jobs,” Garrett Oakes, owner of Premier Window Tinting, said in a statement. “This is something we have been planning and working toward for some time now. This building, and the plans we have for expansion, will take us to a whole new level.”

Per the release, Oakes has been in the automotive industry for more than 20 years, beginning his career in 2000 as a technician for a window tinting company in Carson City.

He eventually founded Premier Window Tinting in 2015 on Patriot Way in Reno to sell automotive window films for sun protection. Since, the business has expanded to offer automotive paint protection kits, automotive vinyl wrap, automotive ceramic coatings, and residential and commercial window films.

The business sources its products from companies such as 3M, Eastman films, Ceramic Pro, Avery Dennison and Meguiars.

“Garrett has built a solid, successful company in a short period of time and the expansion of services could help Premier Window Tinting become even more of a household name in Reno,” Sandy Gordon, vice president/business development officer with NSDC, said in a statement. “In times like these, it is great to see business owners double down and provide new jobs to people who need them. I’m so very pleased we could be a part of Garrett’s financing team.”