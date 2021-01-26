In $1 million deal, couples buy old Sparks gas station

Exterior view from summer 2019 of the old Kwik Serv gas station at 2169 Prater Way in Sparks.

Courtesy: Google

SPARKS, Nev. — A pair of married couples have purchased the former Kwik Serv gas station at 2169 Prater Way in Sparks for $1 million.

Ajit and Neelam Ahluwalia and Kiran and Virender Bali plan to bring the property up to code and operate it under the Quick Mart banner, according to a recent press release from the Nevada State Development Corporation, which facilitated the finance package for the purchase in conjunction with Heritage Bank of Nevada.

In addition to providing gas through the Marathon brand at the site, the owners will operate an independent, rather than franchise-branded, convenience store offering organic produce along with typical fare, according to NSDC.

“We saw this as an excellent location that will draw traffic from the surrounding neighborhoods as well as commuters coming off nearby Interstate 80,” Ajit Ahluwalia said in a statement. “Not only are we confident that this will be a profitable operation, but we also plan to be a meaningful part of the community, tailoring our convenience store offerings to the wants and needs of local patrons. We are all proud and excited to serve our neighbors in this new venture.”

Per the release, Virender Bali previously managed a Valero gas station in San Jose, Calif., and also served as a casino host or executive casino host with the Reno Hilton, Sparks Nugget, and Peppermill and Atlantis casinos.

Ajit Ahluwalia has been a Realtor since 2003. Neelam Ahluwalia, who will be active in the day-to-day management of the new gas station, oversees another of the couple’s businesses, Spoontonic Lounge, a cocktail lounge and eatery in Walnut Creek, Calif.

“It was such a pleasure working with both couples on this deal,” Sandy Gordon, vice president/business development officer with NSDC, said in a statement. “They bring a wide array of experience in various businesses to the new Quick Mart, which will serve them well. We predict nothing but success for Ajit, Neelam, Kiran and Virender.”

The owners plan to market their gas station by putting door hangers in the local community, placing signage on the property, and by utilizing the Marathon branding secured through their relationship with Van De Pol Enterprises, Inc.