In $2.66 million deal, Minden tile and stone business buys company HQ

Photo: novatileandstone.com

MINDEN, Nev. — Nova Tile & Stone Nevada recently purchased its company headquarters at 2548 Business Parkway in Minden in a deal valued at $2.66 million.

The property includes a 21,988-square-foot warehouse sitting on a 67,518-square-foot parcel. Nevada State Development Corporation helped with financing for the transaction in conjunction with United Federal Credit Union, according to a Dec. 30 press release.

“We couldn’t be more pleased with the purchase of our Minden headquarters,” Nova Tile president and co-owner Richard Hartman said in a statement. “We have experienced a good deal of success in our time in the business, with three retail locations in Minden, Sparks and Fernley, and buying this property represents a big milestone for our company and our family.”

Hartman, who previously worked as a crime scene investigator with the South Lake Tahoe Police Department for more than 25 years, established Nova Tile & Stone Nevada along with three family members in 2005 — his wife Diane, their son Todd, and Todd’s wife, Aimee Hartman.

Each has a 25% ownership stake in the business, which supplies porcelain, travertine, slate tile, prefabricated and raw slab granite, and marble and quartz for residential and commercial applications throughout Northern Nevada and California.

The business has also expanded in recent years into imported rare stone, unique reclaimed wood items, hardwood flooring, carpet, custom furniture and decorative accents for home and office.

“Helping hard-working business owners like the Hartman family succeed is our bread and butter at NSDC,” Sandy Gordon, vice president/business development officer with NSDC, said in a statement. “We sincerely congratulate Nova Tile & Stone Nevada on this purchase, and we feel this was one of the smartest moves they could make in securing a bright future for their business.”

Buying the property will afford the company a fixed operating cost and a rent savings of approximately $44,000 a year based on 2019 expenses, Gordon added.