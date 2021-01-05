In $250,000 deal, Carson City chiropractic office purchases building

Pastro Advanced Chiropractic is located at 3232 Carmine St. in Carson City.

Courtesy Photo

CARSON CITY, Nev. — After more than 20 years in business, Pastro Advanced Chiropractic has purchased its office building at 3232 Carmine St.

The $250,000 deal included a low-interest SBA 504 loan, with 10% down, facilitated by the Nevada State Development Corporation. Heritage Bank of Nevada partnered in financing, according to a press release from NSDC.

“This is a long time in the making and I’m extremely excited to have purchased the building I have been using for my business for quite some time” Dr. Bradley Pastro, owner of Pastro Advanced Chiropractic, said in a a statement. “Owning the building in which I have been operating provides me with more freedom of movement as I continue to expand my business model.”

According to the press release, Pastro started professionally in the field with Advanced Chiropractic in Reno in 1993. He purchased the business in 1996, relocated to Carson City and subsequently formed his professional LLC in 2008, changing the name to Pastro Advanced Chiropractic.

The business serves Carson City, Dayton, Gardnerville and the surrounding region.

“This was a great project to work on. It was the right fit at the right price,” Sandy Gordon, vice president/business development officer with NSDC, said in a statement: “This highly regarded chiropractic practice deserves to own the building that has been instrumental in growing their client base. We see nothing but continued success in Dr. Pastro’s future.”