In $3 million deal, Office Plus of Nevada buys new Reno showroom

Exterior look at Office Plus of Nevada's Reno location at 705 Trademark Drive.

Courtesy Photo

RENO, Nev. — Office Plus of Nevada is expanding its Northern Nevada presence thanks to the recent purchase of a new building at 705 Trademark Drive in Reno.

The $3 million transaction included a 2.41% interest SBA 504 loan, with only 10% down, facilitated by Nevada State Development Corporation. Heritage Bank of Nevada partnered in the financing package, according to an Aug. 25 press release.

“The building … will allow for continued growth well into the future as well as a more effective business plan for our customers,” Trace Marrs, owner of Office Plus of Nevada, said in a statement. “We will be able to display more furniture in our showroom and store more inventory onsite. This will be a huge plus for our clientele.”

According to the release, Marrs has more than 40 years of experience in the office furniture and supply business. He has been involved with Independent Suppliers Group (ISG), a national cooperative, for more than 33 years and is a past president.

Office Plus has 14 employees with four located in the Reno division — the business is intertwined with employees from Las Vegas working installation projects in Reno and vice versa.

The company is the largest independent retailer of office supplies and office furniture in the state of Nevada. They sell only to commercial businesses.

“Trace and his company are veritable legends in Nevada,” Sandy Gordon, vice president/business development officer with Nevada State Development Corporation, said in a statement. “They have been serving the community for many years and continue to have great success. We are thrilled to be a part of this project.”

The firm’s key customers include Coldwell Banker, Google, Martin & Harris Construction, Sierra Pacific Credit Union, Penta Building Group, the City of Fallon, Nevada Mining Association and LP Insurance Services.