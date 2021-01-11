In $775,000 deal, Law Offices of Andriea A. Aden acquires Reno office building

Exterior view of the firm's new office location at 19 Winter St. in Reno.

Courtesy Law Offices Of Andriea A Aden Facebook

RENO, Nev. — The Law Offices of Andriea A. Aden, Esq., recently bought an office building at 19 Winter St. in Reno.

The $775,000 deal included a low-interest SBA 504 loan facilitated by the Nevada State Development Corporation, according to a Dec. 30 press release. Zions First National Bank partnered in the financing package.

“It was clear to me early on that I was destined to build my own practice,” Andriea Aden, owner of the law firm, said in a statement. “The past few years I have put my head down, worked hard, built a practice I can be proud of, and now it’s time to take it to the next level.”

A Sioux Falls, S.D., native, Aden moved to Reno in 2008 after graduating from the University of South Dakota School of Law. Aden began her legal career in Nevada in August 2008, practicing in insurance defense with the Laxalt & Nomura Law Firm.

Aden then sought out a legal career with a focus on family law with the Law Offices of Marilyn D. York, and she has been practicing family law exclusively since November 2010. After seven years with York, Aden began her own solo practice, which she fully owns.

“Andriea has built a successful family law practice and in turn, continues to provide jobs that will continue to be a blessing to the community,” Sandy Gordon, vice president/business development officer with NSDC, said in a statement. “We are so pleased Andriea took the next step in changing the financial trajectory for her growing business.”